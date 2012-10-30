Sterling trades lower before UK construction data
LONDON Oct 30 Sterling hit a session high versus the dollar on Tuesday, after the Confederation of British Industry distributive trades survey showed UK retail sales rose more than forecast in October.
The pound rose to $1.6076 from $1.6062 beforehand, after the CBI figure came in at +30 compared to a forecast of +7. (Editing by Nia Williams)
