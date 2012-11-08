LONDON Nov 8 Sterling fell to a two-week low against the dollar on Thursday as fresh talk that Spain is in no hurry to seek a bailout supported safe-haven demand for the U.S. currency.

The pound fell as low as $1.5940, its weakest since Oct. 24.

Against a broadly weaker euro, however, the pound gained. The euro fell as low as 79.73 pence, close to a one-month low of 79.71 pence reached on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Nia Williams)