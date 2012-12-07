UPDATE 1-Sterling recovers ground as investors look through polls
LONDON Dec 7 The euro fell to a two-week low against sterling on Friday, with the single currency coming under broad pressure after Germany's Bundesbank downgraded its growth outlook for next year.
The euro fell 0.2 percent on the day to 80.59 pence, its lowest level since Nov. 22. (Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Jessica Mortimer)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv