UPDATE 1-Sterling recovers ground as investors look through polls
LONDON Dec 12 Sterling hit a five-week high against the dollar on Wednesday after the number of UK unemployment claims fell unexpectedly in November.
The pound hit a high of $1.6134, its highest level since Nov. 1, before paring gains to last trade close to flat on the day at $1.6120. (Reporting by Philip Baillie, Editing by Nia Williams)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv