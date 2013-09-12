* Sterling hits 7-month peak versus dollar

* BoE's Carney fails to dent market rate hike expectations

* Market continues to price in risk of rate hike in late 2014

* Gilt yields dip, but stay close to 2-year highs

By Jessica Mortimer and Christina Fincher

LONDON, Sept 12 Sterling hit a seven-month high against the dollar on Thursday after the Bank of England's chief failed to dent market expectations that interest rates will rise sooner than the central bank has flagged.

UK bond, or gilt, yields dipped, in line with German Bunds, but short-dated rates continued to suggest the market is pricing in the risk of a rate rise as early as late 2014, following a string of recent firmer British data.

The bank has said - in giving what is known as forward guidance - that it does not plan to raise interest rates before unemployment falls to 7 percent, something it forecasts will take until late 2016. Markets have been betting this is too pessimistic.

Speaking before the UK parliament's Treasury Committee, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the British economy was gaining momentum.

Sterling rose 0.15 percent to $1.5840, its strongest since early February.

"Near-term momentum is still for a higher sterling across the board, supported by a much stronger-than-expected cyclical recovery which is lifting short-term rates higher," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at BTMU.

"There is less of a clear signal coming from the BoE over their discomfort at the level of short-term rates, which is helping the pound."

Against the euro, the pound hovered near the previous day's 7-1/2 month peak. The euro was down 0.1 percent at 84.11 pence, near Thursday's low of 83.83 pence.

Analysts said sterling and gilt yields would remain relatively elevated, but may struggle to rise much more from here. Since early August, the pound has gained more than four percent against a trade-weighted basket of currencies.

Hardman said there was a limit to how much higher short-term rates could go in terms of pricing in earlier rate hikes, which would mean sterling would struggle to rise much above $1.60.

Short sterling futures have shifted to price in a good chance of a rate hike before the end of next year.

Sterling's trade-weighted index stood at 82.6, matching Wednesday's eight-month peak.

GILTS RISE

Gilt futures were 71 ticks higher at 108.05 and 10-year gilt yields were seven basis points lower at 2.93 percent, near a 2-year peak just above 3 percent struck earlier this week.

Sterling has been boosted against the euro by the rising spread of 10-year gilt yields and those of German Bunds. This spread stayed close to this week's three-year high above 100 basis points.

Sam Hill, fixed income strategist at RBC, said the resilience of the gilt market in the face of better-than-expected jobs data on Wednesday suggested the market was now "more than adequately priced for good news".

A 3.75 billion pound auction of benchmark 10-year gilts went relatively smoothly, drawing bids worth 1.59 times the amount on offer. That provided some relief after Tuesday's poorly-received auction of 30-year debt.