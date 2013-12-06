LONDON Dec 6 The pound gained slightly on
Friday after a report showed U.K. house prices rose more than
expected, adding to optimism on the UK economy and making it
more likely the Bank of England will tighten monetary policy
sooner than predicted.
British house prices jumped 1.1 percent in November from
October, according to the mortgage lender Halifax. Economists
polled by Reuters had forecast a gain of 0.6 percent.
The euro was down 0.1 percent against the pound at 83.565
pence. Sterling was up 0.1 percent at $1.6349
.
Moves were limited before the U.S. non-farm payrolls report
due later on Friday. The U.S. economy grew faster than initially
estimated in the third quarter, encouraging bets that payrolls
and unemployment will also beat forecasts. That would bolster
expectations the Federal Reserve will soon begin to taper its
policy of printing money.
"If the market comes around to the idea of tapering in
December the pound has most potential to fall," said Derek
Halpenny, European Head of Global Market Research.
However, he said that it was unlikely that the non-farm
payrolls number would exceed forecasts that much. A Reuters
survey of economists predicted non-farm payrolls, due at 1330
GMT, have increased by 180,000.
"I think we'd need a number around 220,000-230,000 to make
it move, and if we get around consensus it won't trigger a
move," Halpenny said.