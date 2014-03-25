LONDON, March 25 Sterling firmed against a weaker euro on Tuesday after a senior European Central Bank official said quantitative easing in the euro zone would not be out of the question to fight deflation.

The pound was little changed against the dollar, pinned near a six-week trough, as British inflation eased in February to its lowest in more than four years, adding to investor conviction that interest rate rises are some way off.

By 1134 GMT the euro was down 0.2 percent against the pound at 83.68 pence.

Sterling was flat against the dollar at $1.6494. It was not much above its lowest level since Feb. 12 that it touched in the previous session.

Bundesbank President and member of the ECB Governing Council Jens Weidmann said it was not "out of the question" for the ECB to buy bank assets to fight deflation, in a softening of the German central bank's strict stance on the issue.

"At the margin these comments were slightly negative for the euro," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS Global Banking, adding that a speech from Weidmann in Berlin at 1630 GMT would be closely watched for further hints on the interest rate outlook.

The pound got a brief lift after data showed that British consumer inflation for February slowed in line with expectations, disappointing some who had positioned for a weaker reading.

However, sterling soon retreated to stand flat on the day, with the dollar still underpinned by comments from Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen last week that hinted U.S. interest rates could rise early next year.

Also pressuring the pound, a survey showed on Tuesday that British retail sales growth had eased in March by more than expected, although expected sales volumes for next month rose to their highest level since December 2010. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Gareth Jones)