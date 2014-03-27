By Anirban Nag
| LONDON, March 27
LONDON, March 27 Sterling struck a three-week
high against the euro and extended gains against the dollar for
a fourth day on Thursday after British retail sales data beat
expectations and bolstered the chance of monetary tightening
next year.
Retail sales volumes rose 1.7 percent in February on the
month - bouncing back from a 2.0 percent fall in January - to
show 3.7 percent growth on the year. Economists had expected
retail sales to rise 0.5 percent on the month and 2.5 percent on
the year.
The euro fell to its lowest level since March 6
at 82.68 pence after the data, from 83.10 pence beforehand. It
was last trading at 82.81 pence, down 0.4 percent on the day and
chartists said more losses could be in store if it closes below
its 55-day moving average of 82.80 pence.
Against the dollar, sterling was up 0.4 percent at $1.6642
- the day's high - and firmer than $1.6570 before the
data was released. It was last trading at $1.6630, up 0.2
percent on the day with a drop in U.S. pending home sales also
weighing down on the dollar.
"UK retail sales data smashed investor expectations.
Sterling/dollar has gapped higher through $1.66," said Alex
Edwards, head of UKForex's corporate desk.
"The data shows consumers on the high street are feeling
more confident about the UK's recovery, and it is data like this
that will fuel expectations for a rate hike from the Bank of
England come early 2015."
Sterling overnight interbank average rates,
the very short-term interest rates which form the basis of
lending costs to the wider economy, are pricing in the chance of
a move in the first quarter of 2015.
The retail sales data came a day after the Bank of England's
Martin Weale said a more robust economic recovery would mean a
gradual increase in interest rates next year. He said signs that
wage growth was picking up boded well and rates could not stay
at record lows forever.
Weale's comments and the retail sales data have helped
sterling recover lost ground after data earlier this week showed
a steady drop in UK annual inflation, clouding the outlook for
rate hikes in Britain.
Sterling's gains were more pronounced against the euro as
attention is moving towards policy in Europe. Policymakers there
are trying their best to tame the common currency's recent
strength.
Bundesbank President and member of the ECB Governing Council
Jens Weidmann said on Tuesday it was not "out of the question"
for the ECB to buy bank assets to fight deflation - a softening
of the German central bank's strict stance on the issue.
Any further easing of ECB policy would be expected to weaken
the euro against its major peers.
"For euro/sterling, a break of 83 pence would allow a move
toward 82.50/60 pence," said Tom Levinson, currency strategist
at ING.
(Editing by Larry King and Susan Fenton)