By Anirban Nag

LONDON, March 31 Sterling fell against the euro on Monday on softer UK data and as traders bought the single currency on speculation that euro zone inflation would not be soft enough to spur more monetary easing by the European Central Bank.

Inflation unexpectedly fell to its lowest level since November 2009 in March. The euro hit a session low after the data but quickly recovered to trade firmer on the day.

ECB policymakers meet this Thursday, facing the dilemma of whether to take more action to spur growth and weaken the currency, which is near 2-1/2 year highs on a trade-weighted basis.

The pound lagged the dollar after data showed British mortgage approvals slowed more than expected in February while there was another contraction in business lending. The Bank of England said mortgage approvals numbered 70,309 in February, the lowest since October last year.

The euro fell to a day's low of 82.51 pence after the inflation data, very close to its recent three-week low of 82.47 pence struck on Friday before it bounced back to trade at 82.94 pence, up 0.4 percent. Traders also cited talk of month-end demand for the common currency.

"The ECB holds the key and after this inflation data, pressure builds on them to take action. But in the past few meetings we have seen them not take action and that has seen the euro rebound," said Nawaz Ali, market analyst at Western Union.

"The chance of that happening again remains."

Against the dollar, sterling edged lower to $1.6615 , although it was on track for its third straight quarter of gains, on the back of expectations that the BoE may have to raise rates in 12 months.

Investors are betting that UK purchasing managers' indexes (PMIs) due for release this week will show that Britain's recovery is on a much stronger footing and boost chances of a rate hike. But any disappointment could see sterling drop towards recent low of $1.6460, traders said.

"At current levels of $1.66, sterling/dollar is priced for the BoE tightening well before the Fed," said Mansoor Mohiuddin, chief currency strategist at UBS.

"The risk remains that it will decline back towards $1.55-1.60 as the market starts to anticipate the Fed raising interest rates at the same time as the BoE rather than well after."

Investors were still looking to buy pounds on dips on the expectation that the UK economy will do better than the euro zone in the second quarter, putting upward pressure on gilt yields and making sterling more attractive, traders added.

Despite the euro's recovery, investors remain cautious as euro zone policymakers are trying to tame the euro's recent strength.

Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, who last week raised expectations of ECB action, said in an interview on Saturday that about two-thirds of the fall so far in inflation was due to drops in energy and food prices which would prove temporary and should not provoke the ECB into action.

