LONDON, April 2 Sterling rose against the dollar
and the euro on Wednesday, helped by solid construction data for
March, a sign of robust economic growth in the first quarter.
The improved outlook kept alive the chances that the Bank of
England may have to tighten monetary policy in the next 12
months.
UK's construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a survey
of 170 construction companies, edged down to 62.5 in March from
62.6 in February but remained far above the 50 mark, which
denotes growth.
It was only slightly lower than forecasts from a Reuters
poll of 63.0, although optimism about the months ahead reached
its highest in more than seven years.
The construction PMI came a day after another PMI survey
showed British manufacturing unexpectedly cooled in March to its
slowest pace in eight months. Still, investors preferred to pay
attention to the brighter spots in construction, for now.
The euro was trading down 0.2 percent at 82.755
pence. Against the dollar, sterling was up 0.1 percent at
$1.6645, with the dollar failing to get much traction
from a private sector survey of the U.S. jobs market.
"Although not quite as high as the 63 reading the markets
were expecting, (the UK construction PMI) still points to a very
solid first-quarter GDP figure with a preliminary reading of at
least 0.7 percent expected," said Alex Edwards, the head of the
corporate desk at UKForex.
Investors were looking to buy pounds on dips, on
expectations the UK economy will do better than the euro zone in
coming months. That would put upward pressure on gilt yields and
making sterling more attractive, traders added.
With companies looking to hire more employees, wages are
also showing signs of picking up, boding well for overall demand
in the economy.
"In an environment of improving labour market conditions,
price developments should increasingly stabilize, especially if
consumption holds up. We remain of the view that sterling dips
should be bought, for instance against the dollar," said Manuel
Oliveri, currency strategist at Credit Agricole.
At the same time, investors remain cautious about the euro,
as euro zone policymakers are trying to tame the euro's recent
strength. Inflation in the euro zone also fell to its lowest
level since November 2009 in March.
ECB policymakers meet this Thursday, facing the dilemma of
whether to take more action to spur growth and weaken the
currency, which is near 2-1/2-year highs on a trade-weighted
basis.
A Reuters poll released on Wednesday showed the euro is
expected to drop to 82.7 pence in a month, 81.2 pence in six and
just 79.5 pence in a year's time, little changed from a month
ago.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Larry King and Sonya
Hepinstall)