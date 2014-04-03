LONDON, April 3 Sterling pared gains to fall to a day's low against the dollar and the euro on Thursday, after data showed the UK services sector expanded more slowly than expected in March.

That data overshadowed earlier comments by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, who told a newspaper interest rates may rise before the next general election. The election is due in the second quarter of 2015, and markets are pricing in a chance of a rate hike in the year's time.

Those comments had pushed sterling higher during the Asian session and early in the European trading day. It gave up its gains after the UK PMI services report.

The Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers' index (PMI) edged down to 57.6 in March from 58.2 in February, below economists' consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a reading of 58.1. The index remains far above the 50 mark denoting an expansion and pointed to robust growth.

Sterling fell to $1.6595 after the data was released, from around $1.6630 beforehand. It was last trading at $1.6605, down 0.1 percent on the day. The euro edged up to 82.915 pence after the report from around 82.75 beforehand .

"The PMI data saw some long positions in the pound being pared," said Sasha Nugent, analyst at Caxton FX. "The data was not bad but helped the market understand that the recovery we have seen so far may have topped out."

All three March PMI surveys - manufacturing, construction and services - have fallen short of expectation but still point to robust growth in the first quarter for the UK.

That should encourage investors to buy pounds on dips especially, against the euro, on expectations the UK economy will do better than the euro zone in coming months. That would put upward pressure on gilt yields and make sterling more attractive, traders said.

At the same time, investors remain cautious about the euro. Euro zone policymakers are trying to tame the currency's recent strength, and inflation in the euro zone fell to its lowest since November 2009 in March.

ECB policy makers are meeting on Thursday, and they face the question of whether to do more to spur growth and weaken the currency, which is near 2 1/2-year highs on a trade-weighted basis.

"Look for euro/sterling to break down to 0.82 pence," said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.

A Reuters poll released on Wednesday showed the euro is expected to drop to 82.7 pence in a month, 81.2 pence in six and just 79.5 pence in a year's time, little changed from a month ago. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Larry King)