* Strong U.S. jobs data underpins Treasury yields
* BoE inflation report in focus
By Patrick Graham and Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 9 Sterling drifted lower on Monday,
hurt by the widening differential between U.S. and European bond
yields as investors looked nervously toward the Bank of
England's inflation report and an increasingly fraught run in to
May national election.
The pound has proved somewhat more stable over the past few
weeks after a 4-percent fall in the opening weeks of 2015 due to
weakening expectations for rises in interest rates.
Analysts are divided on how the BoE will spin Wednesday's
update on the economy but many are concerned that the
combination of a softening economy and political volatility may
make for a slightly grim few months ahead.
"GBP needs to be approached tactically with external
conditions tightening and political uncertainty raising
volatility," Citi analyst Josh O'Byrne said in a report.
Along with a handful of others, however, O'Byrne argued that
the market may have become too complacent on the prospect for
higher rates over the next year.
"We like being short euros against sterling into the release
(of the inflation report)," he said.
Sterling was down 0.2 percent at $1.5216, while
against the euro it slipped around 0.3 percent to trade at 74.45
pence per euro.
One factor was a widening gap between U.S. 10-year Treasury
yields and their British counterparts.
The U.S. 10-year yield posted its biggest rise in 1-1/2
years on Friday as robust U.S. jobs data stoked expectations
that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as early as
June.
A broad sell-off of riskier assets saw British government
bond yields also fall sharply in step with core euro zone
government bonds on Monday while U.S Treasury yields were little
changed. Five-year gilt yields were last at 1.085
percent, down about 6 basis points on the day.
The BoE is likely to update growth and inflation prospects
in the report. Price pressures remain soft and market pricing
suggests that may allow the central bank to keep rates at record
lows well into 2016.
But the UK economy has consistently outstripped its European
peers over the past year and to most still looks a solid bet to
maintain that advantage.
"We see the GBP as second only to the US dollar in the G10,"
analysts from French bank BNP Paribas said in a weekly note.
"Our economists expect the first rate hike to take place in
February 2016, significantly ahead of market expectations. In
this context, the GBP should strengthen."
(Editing by Liisa Tuhkanen)