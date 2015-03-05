By Patrick Graham
LONDON, March 5 Sterling was broadly steady
early on Thursday, caught between n pre-election concerns and an
improving economy.
The Bank of England publishes its March policy decisions at
1200 GMT and is expected to add nothing immediately to the
debate over the timing of a interest rate rise, now seen likely
early next year.
The pound has made steady progress against the euro in the
past week, hitting 7-year highs on the back of a new push by the
dollar against the euro.
But, like most major currencies, sterling is also weaker
against the greenback and there are expectations that
uncertainty about elections in May will weigh increasingly on
sentiment towards British assets.
"The euro-dollar fall is dragging the pound down against the
dollar and the euro can't fall too fast from here," said Kit
Juckes, a strategist with Societe Generale in London.
"I like short sterling/Swedish crown for a long-term trade
as a result, as euro has much more downside against the crown
than the pound."
By 0906, sterling to was 0.1 percent down on the day at
$1.5251, up from a three-week low of $1.5225 hit as
Europe came on line. It was 0.2 percent stronger against the
euro at 72.43 pence per euro, compared to a 7-year
high of 72.37 struck on Wednesday.
Data on Wednesday showed growth in Britain's services sector
eased in February lagging the United States although sentiment
surveys point in general to robust expansion.
That has brought forward expectations for when interest will
rise and made sterling among the strongest performing G10
developed world currencies over the past month.
Investors, however, are concerned by the prospect of heavier
spending and taxes and more regulation of the financial sector
if a centre-left Labour government is elected in the poll in
May, currently too close to call.
They also worry that Britain could leave the European Union
if the ruling Conservatives win. Under pressure from the anti-EU
UK Independence Party, the Conservatives have promised a
referendum on EU membership within two years.
"The market is definitely in two minds on sterling at the
moment," said a senior manager at one London hedge fund.
"The City is very nervous about a Labour government, but I
think people may be missing the point. If we get more leftist
administrations across Europe in the next year to two years,
they will spend more and we will get a boost for growth."
