Brazil's Itaú says did not sign agreement yet to buy stake in XP
SAO PAULO, May 11 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA said it is still in talks to acquire a stake in Brazilian broker XP Investimentos SA, adding that no definitive agreement has been signed.
LONDON, March 6 Sterling fell against the dollar on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in February.
The British pound last traded at $1.5137, down 0.7 percent on the day, compared with levels around $1.52 just before the data was released. (Reporting by Nigel Stephenson, editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)
SAO PAULO, May 11 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA said it is still in talks to acquire a stake in Brazilian broker XP Investimentos SA, adding that no definitive agreement has been signed.
May 11 Wells Fargo & Co doubled its cost-cutting target after seeing expenses soar in the aftermath of a sales scandal that the third-largest U.S. bank is still trying to recover from.