(Updates, adds details, quote)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, April 9 Bets on how volatile the British pound will be over the next month rose sharply on Thursday, driving to multi-year highs the cost of taking out insurance against swings in the currency before May's general election.

Options market pricing showed a jump in the cost of hedging against volatility around the May 7 election date. Opinion polls show the ruling Conservatives and the opposition Labour neck-and-neck, making a hung parliament likely and spelling a lengthy period of uncertainty.

The one-month sterling/dollar implied volatility, which expires on May 11 and captures the result of the May 7 election, rose to 13.60 percent, its highest since September 2011, Reuters charts showed. It started trading at 11.60 percent on Thursday, according to Reuters data.

The euro/sterling one-month implied volatility rose to a high of 13 percent, its highest since April 2009, according to Reuters charts.

Concerns before next month's election, the most unpredictable in a long time, have been keeping a lid on sterling. It was a tad weaker against the dollar at 1.4856 and flat against the euro at 72.45 pence.

"The market is getting concerned about the formation of the next government, which is being reflected in the rise in front-end volatility," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank.

It is still unclear whether either of the two major parties will be able to form a durable government after the vote, with both the Scottish Nationalists and UK Independence Party seen doing well in the polls.

The Conservatives, under pressure from the anti-European Union UKIP, have promised a referendum on EU membership within two years if they win. That creates a risk of Britain's leaving the EU in coming years.

At the same time, the Scottish National Party, the party that campaigned to split Scotland from the United Kingdom last year, is seen making inroads and may enter a coalition with Labour, keeping alive the prospect of a break-up. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Patrick Graham, Larry King)