* Industrial output rose 0.1 pct m/m, below forecast
* Sterling at lowest level since mid-2010
* Further drops seen - trading firm
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 10 Sterling fell to a five-year
low against the dollar on Friday, hurt by weaker-than-expected
industrial data and the rising risk of prolonged political
uncertainty after a tight British election next month.
Industrial output rose 0.1 percent month on month in
February, below a forecast for a 0.3 percent rise in a Reuters
poll of economists, official data showed. That did not bode well
for first quarter economic growth and weighed down on the
currency.
Sterling fell to $1.4623 after the data, its lowest
level since mid-2010 and down 0.5 percent on the day. It was
trading at $1.4685 before the data was released.
The euro was flat against sterling at 72.44 pence
.
"Although manufacturing and industrial production have
rebounded slightly from last month's disappointing reading, they
have still come in below expectations and this will heap more
pressure on the pound," said Dennis de Jong, managing director
at UFX.com, an online currency trading firm.
"We've seen in the past few days sterling fall to well below
the $1.5000 mark and, with the election on the horizon, the
pound could drop further against the greenback."
Currency investors are growing more edgy as next month's
election draws near. Opinion polls show the ruling Conservatives
and the main opposition Labour Party neck-and-neck before the
May 7 vote, with Scottish Nationalists who want to break up the
United Kingdom likely to be the third biggest group in the
Westminster parliament.
That makes a hung parliament, in which no party wins overall
control, likely and investors fear coalition negotiations will
drag on much longer than after the last election in 2010.
Currency options, which investors use to "hedge" their
exposure to a currency or to speculate on it rising or falling,
suggest markets see an elevated chance of more volatility in the
pound after the election.
And risk reversals, a gauge of demand for
options on a currency rising or falling, show a huge bias for
sterling weakness against the dollar in the coming month.
"A $1.40 level for sterling/dollar is certainly not out of
reach if the election aftermath turns ugly," said Steve Barrow,
currency strategist at Standard Bank.
