LONDON May 26 Sterling rose to a 2-1/2 month high against a struggling euro on Tuesday, with the single currency weighed down by Greece's debt problems and interest rate differentials moving in favour of the British pound.

Yields on safe-haven German Bunds, the euro zone benchmark, dropped as jitters from the peripheral bond markets made investors nervous and pushed them towards safety. The yield gap between the 10-year UK Gilt and the German Bund widened to 135 basis points from around 123 bps on May 15, driving sterling higher, traders said.

The euro fell 0.4 percent to 70.645, its lowest since March 12 and down 3.2 percent against the British pound so far this month. The euro has been hit in recent days by a senior European Central Bank official flagging the possibility of aggressive bond buying and continuing worries over Greece's ability to make repayments to creditors.

"Things look grim for the euro right now," said Marshall Gittler, head of global FX strategy at IronFX Global. "It is questionable whether Greece can make the payment due to the IMF on June 5, followed by another large payment on June 12. It will be touch and go."

Greece must repay four loans totalling $1.76 billion to the IMF next month. Athens has the money to make monthly wage and pension payments this week, a government spokesman said on Monday. But he was less direct when asked about the June 5 payment, reiterating the government's stance that it has the responsibility to pay all its obligations.

Sterling, though, underperformed a buoyant U.S. dollar which extended gains after a stronger than expected rise in U.S. core consumer prices in April revived bets that inflation may reach the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target.

If the upturn continues, it could allow the Fed to consider raising interest rates this year, providing a boost to the dollar.

Sterling fell 0.4 percent against the dollar to $1.5405, well short of the five-month high of $1.5815 struck on May 14 and its lowest in two weeks. Last week sterling hit a seven-year high against a trade-weighted basket of currencies , boosted by strong data that bolstered a view that the British economy was outperforming its peers.

"In the absence of any positive U.S. data surprises, we expect sterling/dollar to trade in a consolidated range, with the cross finding support around the $1.54 handle," ING analysts said in a note. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by David Goodman)