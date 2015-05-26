(Updates prices, adds gilts)
LONDON May 26 Sterling rose to a 2-1/2 month
high against a struggling euro on Tuesday, with the single
currency weighed down by Greece's debt problems and interest
rate differentials moving in favour of the British pound.
Yields on safe-haven German Bunds, the euro zone
benchmark, dropped as jitters from the peripheral bond markets
made investors nervous and pushed them towards safety. The yield
gap between the 10-year UK Gilt and the German Bund
widened to 135 basis points from around 123 bps on May 15,
driving sterling higher, traders said.
The euro fell to 70.645, its lowest since March
12 and down 3 percent against the British pound so far this
month. It was last trading at 70.87 pence, down 0.1 percent on
the day, having been hit in recent days by a senior European
Central Bank official who flagged the possibility of aggressive
bond buying and deepening worries over Greece's ability to make
repayments to creditors.
"Things look grim for the euro right now," said Marshall
Gittler, head of global FX strategy at IronFX Global. "It is
questionable whether Greece can make the payment due to the IMF
on June 5, followed by another large payment on June 12. It will
be touch and go."
Greece must repay four loans totalling $1.76 billion to the
IMF next month, including 300 million euros on June 5. Officials
said on Tuesday Greece could avoid paying back the IMF on June 5
and win more time to negotiate a funding deal without defaulting
if it lumps together all repayments due in June and pays them at
month end.
Sterling, though, underperformed a buoyant dollar which
extended gains after a stronger than expected rise in U.S.
business investment spending plans. That comes after core
consumer prices in April revived bets that inflation may reach
the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target.
If the upturn continues, it could allow the Fed to consider
raising rates this year, providing a boost to the dollar.
"The durable goods data along with the inflation numbers are
helping the dollar," said a London based spot trader. "The
signals are now pointing towards a move by the Fed before the
end of the year."
Sterling fell 0.6 percent against the dollar to
$1.5373, well short of the five-month high of $1.5815 struck on
May 14 and its lowest in nearly three weeks. Last week sterling
hit a seven-year high against a trade-weighted basket of
currencies, boosted by strong data.
The pound barely reacted to data which showed British retail
sales growth surging in May. Confederation of British Industry's
retail sales balance rose to +51 in May, far surpassing
economists' expectations for +17, and up from +12 in April.
British government bond prices rose moderately, though later
pared gains along with U.S. Treasuries after upbeat business
investment data from the United States. The 10-year gilt yield
was last down around 3 basis points on the day at
1.90 percent.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Mark Heinrich)