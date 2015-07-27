LONDON, July 27 Sterling continued its 10-day decline against a resurgent euro on Monday, falling to its lowest in two weeks, as investors looked ahead to British growth data later in the week.

With Chinese market turmoil and a slide in commodity prices throwing doubt over the strength of global growth, some sterling traders are starting to question whether the Bank of England will raise interest rates as soon as many had pencilled in.

Upbeat German business sentiment added fuel to the euro's fire on Monday, pushing the single currency to a two-week peak of 71.59 pence. It later eased a little to 71.22 pence, still up 0.7 percent on the day.

Soft British retail sales figures last week set a downbeat tone for the pound, culminating in its biggest weekly fall against the euro -- and on a trade-weighted basis -- in almost three months.

Against a broadly weaker dollar, sterling was 0.4 percent higher at $1.5571. Lee Hardman, a currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in London, said doubts over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise rates in September in the current environment were pressuring the dollar lower.

"Similarly to the Fed, those negative external risks, such as slowing growth in China and lower commodity prices, are pointing towards the risk of disinflation, which may prompt the Bank of England also to consider more gradual and potentially delayed tightening," he said.

All eyes are now on the first snapshot of second quarter growth due on Tuesday, which is expected to show Britain recovered from a surprise slowdown in early 2015 and grew by a quarterly 0.7 percent, back to the kind of pace seen at the end of last year.

"This should help refocus the market on the odds for a more hawkish BoE tone at the August meeting and Inflation Report, with several hawkish dissents a distinct possibility by then," said BNP Paribas FX analysts in a note on Monday.

The Bank of England meets next week, with no rate change expected although the vote could expose the first split on the monetary policy committee (MPC) this year.

Last week, BoE governor Mark Carney suggested rates could begin to rise around the turn of year while MPC member David Miles, once one of the strongest advocates for providing more stimulus, said that the time for a hike was nearing. (Editing by Catherine Evans)