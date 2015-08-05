LONDON Aug 5 Sterling gained ground against both the dollar and the euro on Wednesday, bolstered by bets that a "Super Thursday" of Bank of England publications would take it one step closer to a rise in interest rates.

The main driver of afternoon trade in London was U.S. data which damaged the dollar and the case for the Federal Reserve to raise its own rates next month.

But much attention has focussed on the prospect of the first cracks appearing in what has been a united front on the BoE's policy committee in favour of keeping rates on hold.

"The pound has been a notable outperformer and perhaps that is related to tomorrow," said Hamish Pepper, a strategist with Barclays in London.

"Probably on balance you will have more factors (in the BoE releases) which support sterling."

Pepper said expectations of upward revisions in the BoE's forecasts for inflation further out in time were also supporting the pound but he stressed that on balance he, Barclays as a bank and the market still saw rates kept on hold well into next year.

On Tuesday Atlanta Federal Reserve chief Dennis Lockhart bolstered expectations that the Fed might move on rates as early as September, sending sterling around 1 cent lower against the dollar.

But jobs numbers on Wednesday ran in the opposite direction and by 1536 GMT, the pound had recovered the bulk of the previous session's losses and was a third of a percent higher on the day at $1.5610.

It gained a third of a percent to hit a 2-week high of 69.55 pence per euro, within sight of a more than 7-week high hit in July.

Reuters polling of banks and investment managers on Wednesday showed sterling at $1.56 in a month's time and at $1.53 in both six and 12 months' time.

"Into the inflation report, we remain bullish GBP but think investors will get better levels to add," said Josh O'Byrne, a strategist with Citi in London.

"Rates look the more attractive venue, where despite hawkish policy signals, markets still price a May 2016 hike and just 30 percent probability it occurs this year." (Editing by Gareth Jones)