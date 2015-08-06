LONDON Aug 6 Sterling rose on Thursday as more investors bet that the Bank of England was edging closer to an interest rate hike in the coming months.

Attention was squarely on the prospect of the first cracks appearing in what has been a united front on the BoE's policy committee in favour of keeping rates on hold.

Despite inflation sitting at zero, at least two of the Bank's nine rate-setters are expected to have decided that it is time to start weaning the economy off record-low rates after two years of strong growth.

The Bank will release a slew of information at 1100 GMT, combining several major policy announcements that were previously made separately. It will simultaneously publish its monthly decision on rates, the breakdown of how its policymakers voted along with a summary of their debate, and its quarterly forecasts for Britain's economy, including inflation.

Sterling was up 0.15 percent at $1.5628, with bulls targeting its recent high of $1.5691 -- the highest level in four weeks. It also gained a fifth of a percent against the euro to trade at 69.75 pence per euro, not far from a two-week high of 69.52 pence struck on Wednesday.

"The first reaction will most likely be on the number of dissenting votes, if any, and later on the new economic forecasts," said Marshall Gittler, head of global FX strategy at IronFX Global.

"Market expectations and ours are that the two most hawkish MPC members, (Martin) Weale and (Ian) McCafferty, will once again vote to raise rates by 25 basis points. If another member joins the dissenters this could be noticeably sterling-bullish."

Sterling has been underpinned in recent weeks by robust data out of Britain, with consumer demand holding up well and the pace of growth accelerating in the second quarter. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has indicated that a decision on rates will come around the turn of the year.

U.S. FED EYED

Markets have ramped up expectations of a rise in British rates several times in the past three years only to be disappointed. Nevertheless, investors appear more confident this time, with the U.S. Federal Reserve inching towards liftoff in September. Money markets are pricing in a decent chance of the BoE moving in December or the turn of the year. <0#FSS:>

A possible rate hike is likely to push up the value of sterling, which on Wednesday hit its highest level against a basket of currencies in more than seven years, potentially making it harder for the BoE to press ahead with higher rates. A higher currency lowers the cost of imported inflation, keeping a lid over price pressures.

"Governor Carney is unlikely to aggressively talk down sterling strength in the press conference, implicitly conceding that it is a by-product of a stronger economy," ING analysts said in a note. "We will be monitoring the latter as BoE talk poses the biggest risk to sterling." (Editing by Gareth Jones)