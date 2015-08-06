LONDON Aug 6 Sterling rose on Thursday as more
investors bet that the Bank of England was edging closer to an
interest rate hike in the coming months.
Attention was squarely on the prospect of the first cracks
appearing in what has been a united front on the BoE's policy
committee in favour of keeping rates on hold.
Despite inflation sitting at zero, at least two of the
Bank's nine rate-setters are expected to have decided that it is
time to start weaning the economy off record-low rates after two
years of strong growth.
The Bank will release a slew of information at 1100 GMT,
combining several major policy announcements that were
previously made separately. It will simultaneously publish its
monthly decision on rates, the breakdown of how its policymakers
voted along with a summary of their debate, and its quarterly
forecasts for Britain's economy, including inflation.
Sterling was up 0.15 percent at $1.5628, with bulls
targeting its recent high of $1.5691 -- the highest level in
four weeks. It also gained a fifth of a percent against the euro
to trade at 69.75 pence per euro, not far from a two-week high
of 69.52 pence struck on Wednesday.
"The first reaction will most likely be on the number of
dissenting votes, if any, and later on the new economic
forecasts," said Marshall Gittler, head of global FX strategy at
IronFX Global.
"Market expectations and ours are that the two most hawkish
MPC members, (Martin) Weale and (Ian) McCafferty, will once
again vote to raise rates by 25 basis points. If another member
joins the dissenters this could be noticeably sterling-bullish."
Sterling has been underpinned in recent weeks by robust data
out of Britain, with consumer demand holding up well and the
pace of growth accelerating in the second quarter. Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney has indicated that a decision on
rates will come around the turn of the year.
U.S. FED EYED
Markets have ramped up expectations of a rise in British
rates several times in the past three years only to be
disappointed. Nevertheless, investors appear more confident this
time, with the U.S. Federal Reserve inching towards liftoff in
September. Money markets are pricing in a decent chance of the
BoE moving in December or the turn of the year. <0#FSS:>
A possible rate hike is likely to push up the value of
sterling, which on Wednesday hit its highest level against a
basket of currencies in more than seven years,
potentially making it harder for the BoE to press ahead with
higher rates. A higher currency lowers the cost of imported
inflation, keeping a lid over price pressures.
"Governor Carney is unlikely to aggressively talk down
sterling strength in the press conference, implicitly conceding
that it is a by-product of a stronger economy," ING analysts
said in a note. "We will be monitoring the latter as BoE talk
poses the biggest risk to sterling."
(Editing by Gareth Jones)