LONDON Aug 6 Sterling fell sharply while gilt futures rose on Thursday after just one Bank of England official voted for higher interest rates at an August meeting that saw the bank also point to risks to inflation from a strong pound.

Many in markets had speculated that at least two members of the bank's policy committee would vote for a hike for the first time this year, but only Ian McCafferty did so, resulting in an 8-1 vote to keep rates at a record low of 0.5 percent.

Traders said expectations of a rate hike were being pushed back to mid-2016, having earlier this week been moving closer to the start of next year.

Sterling fell 0.6 percent against the dollar to $1.5509 , having traded at $1.5600 beforehand. The euro jumped 0.7 percent to 70.38 pence, having traded at 69.83 pence beforehand.

"Watch sterling tumble after that 8-1 vote," said Tobias Davis, corporate hedging manager with Western Union in London. "The hike chatter will push out to May or June 2016 now."

British government bond yields fell sharply, with the 10-year gilt yield falling by around 4 basis points to 1.94 percent. The premium that 10-year gilts offer over the equivalent German Bund narrowed around 3 basis points to 122 basis points.

The British FTSE 100 turned higher after the release, but was still down 0.2 percent at 1102 GMT. (Reporting by London Markets team)