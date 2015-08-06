(Adds details, fresh quotes)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON Aug 6 Sterling fell sharply on Thursday
after just one Bank of England policymaker voted for higher
interest rates at a meeting where the bank warned the strong
currency and weak energy prices would keep inflation subdued
well into next year.
Many in the market had speculated that at least two members
of the bank's policy committee would vote for a rate hike, so
traders pushed back expectations of the first move to February
or March 2016 from closer to the turn of the year.
<0#FSS:>
BoE Governor Mark Carney told a press conference that
despite sterling's persistent rise - up 20 percent on a
trade-weighted basis since March 2013 - the case for a rate hike
was very much intact. Nevertheless, any lingering expectations
of a first rate hike occurring this year disappeared, driving
investors to sell the currency.
Sterling fell to a low of $1.5481, having traded at
$1.5600 beforehand, before recovering to trade at $1.5525, still
down 0.5 percent on the day. The euro jumped 0.7 percent to
70.43 pence.
British government bond yields fell, while stocks
recovered from earlier losses as UK property and house builder
shares rose.
"The key is the 8-1 split. That was the headline-grabber
that took sterling lower across the board. The market was
somewhat bulled up for at least 7-2," said Neil Jones, head of
FX hedge fund sales at Mizuho, adding that the bank's medium
term inflation forecast was disappointing.
Despite subdued inflationary pressures, sterling has been
underpinned in recent weeks by robust economic data, with
British consumer demand holding up, wages rising and the pace of
growth accelerating in the second quarter.
Governor Carney had earlier indicated a decision on rates
will come around the turn of the year.
Markets have ramped up expectations of a rise in rates
several times in the past three years only to be disappointed.
Nevertheless, with the U.S. Federal Reserve inching towards a
hike in September, investors appear more confident this time.
As such, speculation over a UK rate increase has pushed up
the value of sterling, which on Wednesday hit its highest level
against a basket of currencies in more than seven years,
potentially making it harder for the BoE to press ahead with an
actual hike.
A higher currency lowers the cost of imported inflation,
keeping a lid on price pressures. British consumer price index
fell to zero in June from 0.1 percent in May, with downward
pressure on inflation likely to persist for some months as crude
oil prices remain soft.
"With inflation likely to dip again before it returns to 2
percent, this is a very difficult backdrop against which to hike
rates," said Andrew Wilson, EMEA CEO of Goldman Sachs Asset
Management.
SENSITIVE TO CURRENCY
The BoE's sensitivity to a rising currency and its impact is
not something unique. Earlier this year, as the U.S. dollar hit
decade highs on expectations that the Fed could start raising
rates in June, a slew of policymakers warned about its impact in
U.S. growth and inflation.
"The BoE clearly isn't as confident as it was about the
strength of the recovery in the near term. The MPC seems to
agree that now is not the time to throw caution to the wind,
with an economy that has spluttered along for much of the
post-crisis period," said Lucy O'Carroll, chief economist at
Aberdeen Asset Management.
"Rate rises remain on the agenda for early 2016. The exact
timing hinges on the strength of the numbers in months ahead."
Gilt yields fell sharply, with the 10-year down
around 4 basis points to 1.94 percent. The premium that 10-year
gilts offer over the equivalent German Bund narrowed
around 3 basis points to 122 basis points.
(Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever, Sudip Kar-Gupta and
Andy Bruce; editing by John Stonestreet and Hugh Lawson)