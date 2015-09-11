LONDON, Sept 11 Sterling was steady near a
two-week high against the dollar on Friday, on track for its
first weekly gain in three, bolstered by the Bank of England's
optimistic message that the turmoil in global markets would not
have much impact on the British economy.
The message, highlighted in the minutes of the BoE's latest
policy meeting released on Thursday, would keep the central bank
on course to follow the Federal Reserve and raise interest rates
sometime in early 2016, traders said.
Some attention was also being paid to the election of a new
leader of the British opposition, results of which are due on
Saturday.. Traders will also eye a speech by
Kristin Forbes, a BoE policymaker, who recently cautioned
against the adverse effects of keeping borrowing costs low for
too long.
Sterling was trading flat at $1.5445, not far from
Thursday's high of $1.5476. The euro was slightly higher,
trading at 73.08 pence.
"The pound was looking for a reason to continue its recovery
from a nine-day losing streak versus the dollar," Jasper Lawler,
analyst at CMC, adding the BoE's stance that it was premature to
assume a slowdown in China and turmoil in markets would impact
the economy was enough for sterling bulls to push the pound
higher.
Sterling had been faltering, hitting a four-month low late
last week, after a slew of weak British data led investors to
push back expectations of when the BoE will raise rates from
their historic lows well into next year, having previously
reckoned lift-off would come at the start of 2016.
Data released on Wednesday reinforced the picture of an
economy struggling with subdued inflation and faltering global
growth: the National Institute of Economic and Social Research
said Britain's economy probably slowed in the three months to
the end of August.
On Thursday, the BoE's staff also trimmed forecast for
growth in the third quarter to 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter
from 0.7 percent quarter-on-quarter, but analysts say there is a
very real risk that it might come in lower.
More importantly for sterling bulls, however, is that some
members thought inflation could overshoot its 2 percent target
in the medium term, suggesting that they would not take much
more persuading before voting for a rate hike.
"The minutes highlighted that some members saw continued
upside risks to the inflation outlook. With our positioning
analysis now signalling sterling positioning is at its shortest
point since the May elections, we think risks are skewed to
sterling upside," analysts at BNP Paribas said in a note.
