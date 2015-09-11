LONDON, Sept 11 Sterling slipped from a two-week high against the dollar on Friday, but was on track for its first weekly gain in three, bolstered by the Bank of England's optimistic message that the recent turmoil in markets would not impact the economy.

Some caution set in before the election of a new leader of the British opposition, results of which are due on Saturday. The frontrunner is Jeremy Corbyn, a leftist and a eurosceptic. If he is elected as leader of the Labour Party, risks of Britain exiting the European Union are likely to rise, potentially weighing on the pound, traders said.

Sterling failed to get much of a lift from Kristin Forbes, a BoE policymaker, who said the bank might have to raise interest rates sooner than its models suggest if the pound's surge over the past two years has less of an impact on inflation than currently thought. [ID::nL5N11H24X]

Sterling was trading 0.15 percent lower at $1.5425, having hit a two-week high of $1.5476 on Thursday after the minutes from the BoE latest policy meeting downplayed risks from a slowdown in China and the turmoil in global markets.

The euro was slightly higher, trading at 73.19 pence , with investors wary of British inflation numbers out next week, and which are likely to show subdued price pressures.

"Next week's data round will be eyed for further softness, and is likely to have a noticeable impact on policy expectations," Citi analysts said in a note.

Sterling had hit a four-month low late last week, after a slew of weak British data led investors to push back expectations of when the BoE will raise rates from their historic lows well into next year, having previously reckoned lift-off would come at the start of 2016.

Data released on Wednesday reinforced the picture of an economy struggling with subdued inflation and faltering global growth: the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said Britain's economy probably slowed in the three months to the end of August.

On Thursday, the BoE's staff also trimmed forecast for growth in the third quarter to 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter from 0.7 percent quarter-on-quarter, but analysts say there is a very real risk that it might come in lower.

More importantly for sterling bulls, however, is that some members thought inflation could overshoot its 2 percent target in the medium term, suggesting that they would not take much more persuading before voting for a rate hike.

"The minutes highlighted that some members saw continued upside risks to the inflation outlook. With our positioning analysis now signalling sterling positioning is at its shortest point since the May elections, we think risks are skewed to sterling upside," analysts at BNP Paribas said in a note. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by)