LONDON Feb 9 Sterling rose to a session high against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, helped by better-than-expected UK industrial data and a lower-than-forecast trade deficit. .

Sterling rose to $1.5858 after the data from around $1.5840, but still below Wednesday's 12-week high of $1.5929. Offers are cited at $1.5880-1.5900.

The euro eased against the pound after the day, slipping to 83.83 pence from around 83.93 beforehand.

