LONDON Dec 14 The euro fell to its lowest in more than nine months against sterling on Wednesday as worries about a worsening debt crisis and the risk of euro zone countries being downgraded drove the euro broadly lower, with moves exacerbated by thin trade.

The euro fell to 84.00 pence, its weakest since late February as the single currency dropped to an 11-month low versus the dollar. Traders cited an options barrier at 84.00 pence, as well as trendline support around 83.90 pence.

UK labour market data at 0930 GMT may have some impact on sterling, though it remained driven primarily by sentiment towards the euro. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)