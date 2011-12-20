LONDON Dec 20 Sterling jumped versus the dollar on Tuesday, rising around 1 percent on the day due to year-end corporate demand and better risk appetite that contributed to general dollar weakness.

The pound hit a session high of $1.5694, its highest level since Dec. 9, with stop loss orders triggered on the way up, traders said.

The move in the pound tracked a sharp rise in euro/dollar, which strengthened after better-than-expected U.S. housing data rekindled risk appetite and triggered hefty stop loss orders.