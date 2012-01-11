REFILE-Warren Buffett to encourage investing in Israel bonds
NEW YORK, June 12 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett will travel to New York this week to help Israel sell government bonds, the underwriting agency for the bonds said on Monday.
LONDON Jan 11 Sterling hit a three-month low versus the dollar on Wednesday, dragged down by losses in the euro versus the U.S. currency due to concerns that European countries are struggling to agree to new fiscal rules.
The pound fell roughly 0.8 percent on the day to $1.5354, its weakest since early October.
NEW YORK, June 12 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett will travel to New York this week to help Israel sell government bonds, the underwriting agency for the bonds said on Monday.
BERLIN, June 13 France should bring its budget deficit back down below the European Union's 3 percent ceiling this year to help re-establish credibility under President Emmanuel Macron, the European Union's budget commissioner said.