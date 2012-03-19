LONDON, March 19 Sterling rose to a 13-month high against a trade-weighted basket of currencies on Monday, boosted by real money demand for the pound against the euro and stop-loss buying versus the dollar following a breach of a key technical resistance level.

Trade-weighted sterling climbed 0.25 percent to 81.8 according to Bank of England data, its highest level since February 2011.

The pound also hovered close to a nine-month high against the yen at 132.00 yen.

