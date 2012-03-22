LONDON, March 22 Sterling fell to a session low versus the dollar and gilts rose on Thursday after UK retail sales suffered their biggest fall in nine months in February, adding to concerns that the economy may require more monetary stimulus. [ID:nL9E8CR02D}

Sterling fell to $1.5770 to trade down around 0.6 percent for the day compared to around $1.5810 before the data.

June gilt futures extended gains by more than ten ticks to trade at 113.08, up 56 ticks, having stood at 112.95, up 43 ticks before the data.