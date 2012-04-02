UPDATE 1-Sterling sets 2-week high on eve of UK vote on prospect of May win
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates with latest move, adds comment)
LONDON, April 2 Sterling hit a 4-1/2 month high against the dollar on Monday, with traders citing buying by model funds ahead of UK manufacturing PMI data at 0828 GMT.
Sterling rose around 0.2 percent on the day to $1.6042, triggering reported stop loss buy orders on the break above Friday's high of $1.6037. (RM:nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates with latest move, adds comment)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv