LONDON, April 2 Sterling hit a fresh 4-1/2 month high versus the dollar on Monday after better than expected UK manufacturing PMI data for March suggested economic activity was improving.

The pound rose around 0.3 percent on the day to $1.6059, its highest level since mid-November, from around $1.6044 before the data.

The euro fell to a session low against sterling of 83.21 pence, from around 83.37 pence beforehand. (Reporting by Nia Williams)