LONDON, April 16 The euro hit a fresh 19-month low against sterling on Monday as worries about fiscal problems in Spain caused its borrowing costs to rise further, putting the common currency came under broad selling pressure.

The euro fell to 82.10 pence, breaking below a low of 82.21 pence hit in Asian trade to mark its weakest since September 2010. Its next target was 81.79 pence, the trough hit on Aug. 23, 2010.

The fall came as the euro dipped briefly below a reported options barrier at $1.30 against the dollar.

