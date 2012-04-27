LONDON, April 27 Sterling rose to its highest in nearly eight months against the dollar on Friday, lifted by gains in the euro against the dollar, with traders saying stop loss buy orders were triggered which helped the pound extend its gains.

Sterling rose 0.3 percent on the day to $1.6230, its strongest since early September, 2011.

It gained quickly after breaking above the previous day's high of $1.6208 and traders said stop loss orders were triggered around $1.6220-25. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)