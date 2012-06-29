LONDON, June 29 Sterling rose 1 percent on the day to hit a one-week high against the dollar on Friday after European leaders agreed to decisive action to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, boosting demand for percieved riskier currencies.

The pound climbed to $1.5680, its highest level since June 21, with resistance expected around the 200-day moving average at $1.5750.

