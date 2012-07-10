LONDON, July 10 Sterling hit a session high against the dollar and gilts extended losses on Tuesday after better-than-expected UK industrial output data soothed some concerns about slowing economic growth.

The pound rose around 0.1 percent to $1.5538 from $1.5514 before the data was released. Traders cited offers above $1.5550.

September gilts futures briefly extended losses by more than 10 ticks to hit a session low of 120.36, 24 ticks down on the day, after the stronger than expected May industrial output figures. However, the contract did not sustain these losses and at 0837 GMT had recovered to stand 10 ticks lower on the day at 120.50.

(Reporting by Nia Williams and David Milliken)