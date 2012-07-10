LONDON, July 10 Sterling fell to a session low against the dollar on Tuesday after Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said the British economy was not showing signs of an impending recovery and expressed concern about the outlook for exports.

The pound fell as low as $1.5494 and was down 0.2 percent on the day.

Traders said fix-related selling of the euro against the dollar also helped weigh on sterling. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)