LONDON, July 11 Sterling rose to its highest in six weeks on a trade-weighted basis, buoyed by its gains against the weak euro, data from the Bank of England showed on Wednesday.

The BoE's sterling trade-weighted index rose to 83.8, up 0.12 percent and its highest level since May 29. The euro was trading at 78.94 pence, near a 3-1/2 year low of 78.925 pence struck earlier in the session.

