LONDON, July 13 The euro fell to a 3-1/2 year low against the pound on Friday as investors sold the common currency after Italy was downgraded by Moody's and after a UK clearer sold the euro on behalf of corporate clients, traders said.

The euro fell to 78.63 pence, its lowest level since November 2008, and down 0.5 percent on the day. (Reporting by Michael Szabo; Editing by Anirban Nag)