LONDON, July 16 The euro fell to a 3-1/2 year low against sterling on Monday as investors worried about rising yields on peripheral euro zone debt stepped up sales of the common currency and sought the relative safety of UK assets.

The euro fell to 78.55 pence in early London trade, down 0.1 percent on the day and its lowest level since November 2008. Traders cited an option barrier at 78.50 pence.

