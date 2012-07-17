LONDON, July 17 Sterling briefly fell to a session low against the dollar and gilts pared losses on Tuesday after UK inflation fell more than forecast in June, suggesting the Bank of England has leeway to keep monetary policy loose for some time.

Sterling hit a session low of $1.5610 from around $1.5630 before the data was released. It quickly recovered to last trade steady on the day at $1.5634.

The September gilt future briefly pared losses though it fell back again quickly to trade down 11 ticks on the day at 121.27. (Reporting by Nia Williams and Sven Egenter)