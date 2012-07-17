LONDON, July 17 The euro touched a fresh three-and-a-half year low against the UK pound on Tuesday, tracking its falls against the dollar after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke failed to offer firm hints that it would opt for another bout of quantitative easing.

The euro was also hurt by comments from Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti about a growing financial crisis in Sicily that has pushed the autonomous region close to default.

The euro fell 0.1 percent on the day to hit 78.315 pence , edging just below the previous day's low of 78.32 pence. It stopped short of a reported options barrier at 78.25 pence, traders said.

(Reporting by Jessica Mortimer, editing by Anirban Nag)