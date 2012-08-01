(Updates with reaction to PMI survey, adds quote)
* Sterling falls after UK manufacturing PMI disappoints
* Euro/sterling rises, but more gains depend on ECB
* U.S. firm downgrades UK growth forecasts
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 1 Sterling fell to a two-week low
against the euro and dropped against the dollar on Wednesday
after the UK manufacturing sector contracted more than expected,
keeping alive the chances of more monetary easing by the Bank of
England.
Sterling fell to a session low of $1.5620 from
around $1.5680 before the purchasing managers data was released
while the euro climbed to 78.75 pence its highest
level since mid-July and up from around 78.60 pence beforehand.
The data showed Britain's manufacturing sector shrank at its
fastest rate in more than three years in July, dealing a blow to
hopes the country may come out of recession over the summer.
It came just hours after soft housing sector numbers and
added pressure on sterling, traders said. Data from Nationwide
showed British house prices fell at their fastest annual pace in
nearly three years last month.
The euro was also supported by lingering hopes that the
European Central Bank could take bold action to tackle the euro
zone debt crisis this week, despite strong German opposition to
the bank buying government debt in the secondary market to lower
Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.
"The PMI numbers were awful and sterling got hit by that,"
said Richard Driver, currency strategist at Caxton FX. "But
against the euro, we expect sterling's losses to be temporary as
the common currency's rally will fade. I think the market is in
for a disappointment, both from the ECB and the Fed."
Analysts said most currencies were likely to trade in a
tight range ahead of the ECB decision on Thursday. The meeting
is expected to overshadow decisions by the Bank of England and
the Federal Reserve after last week's pledge by President Mario
Draghi to do "whatever it takes" to protect the euro.
If the ECB delivers bold measures, it could boost investor
appetite for taking on risk, helping sterling against the
dollar, but if it disappoints it could lead to sharp falls in
currencies perceived as higher-risk. The euro is also likely to
weaken in that case.
Traders are also mindful of the UK's close trading ties with
the euro zone and its vulnerability to economic and debt
problems in the region, as suggested by data last week showing a
sharp contraction in the UK economy in the second quarter.
Morgan Stanley revised their UK growth forecasts lower, just
a few days after revising down their euro-area forecasts.
"Growth is now expected at -0.5 percent in 2012 and 1
percent in 2013, (down) from +0.5 percent and +1.8 percent
previously. We expect the BoE to have to do more quantitative
easing to the tune of 100 billion pounds by first quarter 2013
and (lower rates) by 25bps by end of the year," the firm said.
The BoE is widely expected to leave policy unchanged on
Thursday while the Federal Reserve is likely to show on
Wednesday it is ready to act against a weakening U.S. recovery,
but stop short of aggressive easing measures for now.
