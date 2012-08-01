* Sterling falls after weak UK manufacturing PMI

* Euro/sterling rises, more gains may depend on ECB

* Weak data raises chances of more BoE easing in coming mths

* UK interest rates, QE target seen unchanged this week

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Aug 1 A drop in UK manufacturing activity pushed the pound to its lowest in more than two weeks against the euro on Wednesday as investors became nervous about the possibility of more monetary easing by the Bank of England.

Coming after recent data showing an unexpectedly sharp contraction in the UK economy during the second quarter, a survey showed Britain's manufacturing sector shrank at its fastest rate in more than three years in July.

The euro was up 0.5 percent against the UK currency to 78.94 pence, its strongest since mid-July as the survey dealt a blow to hopes the country may come out of recession over the summer.

Although the BoE is widely expected to leave interest rates and its quantitative easing target unchanged when it announces its next policy decision on Thursday, a raft of recent weak economic data have increased the chances of more easing in the coming months.

"The market is debating whether interest rates could come down in the UK and that is one route through which the raft of recent weak data is moving the currency," said Adam Cole, global head of currency strategy at RBC.

He said a recent change in the market's perception that the central bank was unlikely to take interest rates below their current record low 0.5 percent now means that the pound is now much more vulnerable to weak economic data than it was.

The minutes to the BoE's policy meeting in July showed policymakers were softening their stance on cutting interest rates, though any move was not likely to come for several months. Most analysts say any rate cut would not happen before November, when the current quantitative easing programme ends.

RBC's Cole added that sterling "seems to be losing its status as a safe haven status" and was no longer rallying when markets are more averse to taking on risk.

Against the dollar, sterling was down 0.35 percent at $1.5618, having hit a 6-day low of $1.5602.

Wednesday's weak purchasing managers index (PMI) on manufacturing followed figures from Nationwide showed British house prices fell at their fastest annual pace in nearly three years last month and added to sterling selling.

Morgan Stanley earlier revised their UK growth forecasts lower and now expect a 0.5 percent contraction in GDP during 2012. They forecast sterling to fall to $1.46 against the dollar in the first quarter of 2013.

FOCUS ON ECB

The euro was also supported by the possibility that the European Central Bank could take bold action to tackle the euro zone debt crisis this week, despite strong German opposition to the bank buying government debt in the secondary market to lower Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.

"The PMI numbers were awful and sterling got hit by that," said Richard Driver, currency strategist at Caxton FX. "But against the euro, we expect sterling's losses to be temporary as the common currency's rally will fade."

Analysts said most currencies were likely to trade in a tight range ahead of the ECB decision on Thursday. The meeting is expected to overshadow decisions by the BoE and the U.S. Federal Reserve (due later on Wednesday) after last week's pledge by ECB President Mario Draghi to do "whatever it takes" to protect the euro.

If the ECB delivers bold measures, it could boost investor appetite for taking on risk, helping sterling against the dollar, but if it disappoints it could lead to sharp falls in currencies perceived as higher-risk. The euro is also likely to weaken in that case. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Toby Chopra)