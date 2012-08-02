(Updates after BoE decision, adds quote)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 2 Sterling was firm against the
dollar and pared losses against the euro on Thursday after the
Bank of England left interest rates and its quantitative easing
programme unchanged.
But investors were cautious about initiating large positions
ahead of a news conference by European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi, who has pledged to take measures to preserve the
euro.
Recent UK data has been weak, with the economy contracting
more sharply than expected. Traders and investors had therefore
been wary of possible further monetary easing by the BoE,
although relatively few had expected it to come on Thursday.
Sterling was up 0.4 percent at $1.5590, compared
with $1.5557 before the announcement. Offers were cited at
$1.5600, with traders reporting healthy demand for the pound at
lower levels from Asian central banks.
The euro was up 0.2 percent at 78.90 pence, barely changed
from 78.88 pence before the BoE announcement and
staying below the three-week high of 79.065 it set earlier in
the day on speculation the ECB could take bold steps to contain
the sovereign debt crisis.
"There were no surprises from the BoE, but there are
expectations of more measures from the ECB which could see
euro/sterling move towards 80 pence," said John Hardy, currency
strategist at Saxo Bank.
The ECB kept rates unchanged on Thursday, but focus will be
on the press conference, where speculation for decisive action
has mounted after Draghi raised hopes of strong measures to stem
the crisis.
While European paymaster Germany is opposed to measures like
sovereign bond purchases by the ECB, Draghi's comments have
nonetheless supported the euro in the past few days. Traders
said if Draghi followed up his words with action, investors will
unwind large bearish positions against the euro.
On the other hand, any disappointment from the ECB could see
the euro drop sharply against most major currencies, including
the pound. It would also hurt sentiment towards riskier
currencies and assets and weigh on sterling against the
safe-haven dollar.
Many investors are cautious about sterling given the UK's
strong trade links with the euro zone. The sharp downturn in the
region has kept the UK mired in a recession, with latest
manufacturing activity offering little solace.
A PMI survey on Wednesday showed Britain's manufacturing
sector shrank at its fastest rate in more than three years in
July. And while the construction sector PMI on Thursday
surprised on the upside, it did little to alter expectations
that the BoE could ease policy further in coming months.
Minutes to the BoE's policy meeting in July showed
policymakers were softening their stance on cutting interest
rates, though any move was not likely to come for several
months.
"More accommodation from the BoE and growing concerns about
the UK economic and sovereign rating outlook should remain
important pound negatives going forward," said Valentin Marinov,
currency strategist at Citi.
