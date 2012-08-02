(Updates after ECB presser, adds quote)
* Sterling pares losses against euro after Draghi presser
* Pound hits session high vs dollar, then droops
* Poor UK fundamentals to keep investors wary of pound
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 2 Sterling rose from a three-week
low against the euro on Thursday as investors sold the common
currency after the European Central Bank disappointed investors
who were gearing up for it to announce immediate new measures to
stem the debt contagion.
But the British pound lost ground against the dollar as
appetite for riskier assets and currencies took a knock after
ECB President Mario Draghi stopped short of market expectations
of bold new measures that would have lowered borrowing costs for
Italy and Spain in the near term.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at 78.50 pence, off a
three-week high of 79.125 pence struck immediately
after Draghi indicated that the ECB was gearing up to undertake
outright open market operations.
But the common currency fell sharply after he said the
mechanism for outright purchases would be put in place in coming
weeks, disappointing investors who had hoped the ECB to resume
its purchases of sovereign bonds in the secondary market in the
very near term.
Talk of bold and decisive measures had mounted after Draghi
last week pledged to take action and preserve the euro. And
while European paymaster Germany has been opposed to measures
like sovereign bond purchases by the ECB, Draghi's comments had
nonetheless supported the euro in the past few days.
"Draghi has disappointed the market and we think his
comments that euro is a strong currency will come back to haunt
him," said Peter Allwright, head trader at RWC Partners, a fund
manager.
"We expect the euro to head lower, both against the dollar
and sterling. It may not be a straight line down, but that is
where it is headed. It is not sterling strength, but overall
euro weakness that we will see dragging euro/pound lower."
Earlier, the ECB kept rates unchanged on Thursday, but the
door is open for further easing as the region heads towards a
sharp slowdown and joblessness hits record highs. Last month,
the ECB lowered the deposit rate to zero, pushing the euro to a
near four-year low against the pound on July 23.
BOE STATUS QUO
Earlier, sterling had risen earlier after the Bank of
England left interest rates and its quantitative easing
programme unchanged.
Recent UK data has been weak, with the economy contracting
more sharply than expected. Traders and investors had therefore
been wary of possible further monetary easing by the BoE,
although relatively few had expected it to come on Thursday.
Sterling was flat on the day at $1.5545, off a
session high of $1.5680 hit immediately after Draghi started his
press conference. But sterling quickly gave up those gains in
line with riskier assets like stocks with which it shares a
robust relationship.
Many investors are cautious about sterling given the UK's
strong trade links with the euro zone. The sharp downturn in the
region has kept the UK mired in a recession, with latest
manufacturing activity offering little solace.
A PMI survey on Wednesday showed Britain's manufacturing
sector shrank at its fastest rate in more than three years in
July. And while the construction sector PMI on Thursday
surprised on the upside, it did little to alter expectations
that the BoE could ease policy further in coming months.
Minutes to the BoE's policy meeting in July showed
policymakers were softening their stance on cutting interest
rates, though any move was not likely to come for several
months.
"More accommodation from the BoE and growing concerns about
the UK economic and sovereign rating outlook should remain
important pound negatives going forward," said Valentin Marinov,
currency strategist at Citi.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Ron Askew)