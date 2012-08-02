(Updates after ECB presser, adds quote)

* Sterling pares losses against euro after Draghi presser

* Pound hits session high vs dollar, then droops

* Poor UK fundamentals to keep investors wary of pound

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Aug 2 Sterling rose from a three-week low against the euro on Thursday as investors sold the common currency after the European Central Bank disappointed investors who were gearing up for it to announce immediate new measures to stem the debt contagion.

But the British pound lost ground against the dollar as appetite for riskier assets and currencies took a knock after ECB President Mario Draghi stopped short of market expectations of bold new measures that would have lowered borrowing costs for Italy and Spain in the near term.

The euro was down 0.2 percent at 78.50 pence, off a three-week high of 79.125 pence struck immediately after Draghi indicated that the ECB was gearing up to undertake outright open market operations.

But the common currency fell sharply after he said the mechanism for outright purchases would be put in place in coming weeks, disappointing investors who had hoped the ECB to resume its purchases of sovereign bonds in the secondary market in the very near term.

Talk of bold and decisive measures had mounted after Draghi last week pledged to take action and preserve the euro. And while European paymaster Germany has been opposed to measures like sovereign bond purchases by the ECB, Draghi's comments had nonetheless supported the euro in the past few days.

"Draghi has disappointed the market and we think his comments that euro is a strong currency will come back to haunt him," said Peter Allwright, head trader at RWC Partners, a fund manager.

"We expect the euro to head lower, both against the dollar and sterling. It may not be a straight line down, but that is where it is headed. It is not sterling strength, but overall euro weakness that we will see dragging euro/pound lower."

Earlier, the ECB kept rates unchanged on Thursday, but the door is open for further easing as the region heads towards a sharp slowdown and joblessness hits record highs. Last month, the ECB lowered the deposit rate to zero, pushing the euro to a near four-year low against the pound on July 23.

BOE STATUS QUO

Earlier, sterling had risen earlier after the Bank of England left interest rates and its quantitative easing programme unchanged.

Recent UK data has been weak, with the economy contracting more sharply than expected. Traders and investors had therefore been wary of possible further monetary easing by the BoE, although relatively few had expected it to come on Thursday.

Sterling was flat on the day at $1.5545, off a session high of $1.5680 hit immediately after Draghi started his press conference. But sterling quickly gave up those gains in line with riskier assets like stocks with which it shares a robust relationship.

Many investors are cautious about sterling given the UK's strong trade links with the euro zone. The sharp downturn in the region has kept the UK mired in a recession, with latest manufacturing activity offering little solace.

A PMI survey on Wednesday showed Britain's manufacturing sector shrank at its fastest rate in more than three years in July. And while the construction sector PMI on Thursday surprised on the upside, it did little to alter expectations that the BoE could ease policy further in coming months.

Minutes to the BoE's policy meeting in July showed policymakers were softening their stance on cutting interest rates, though any move was not likely to come for several months.

"More accommodation from the BoE and growing concerns about the UK economic and sovereign rating outlook should remain important pound negatives going forward," said Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Ron Askew)