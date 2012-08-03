* Sterling stays weak versus dollar after falls on Thurs

* UK services PMI due at 0828 GMT

* Risk of weaker reading after poor manufacturing PMI data

* Poor UK fundamentals to keep investors wary of pound

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Aug 3 Sterling steadied on Friday but stayed weak against the dollar following a sharp move lower the previous day, while it was seen vulnerable before a services sector survey which may add to evidence of a weakening economy.

Recent data showed the UK economy contracted sharply in the second quarter. Focus will now turn to the health of the dominant service sector after a manufacturing survey this week showed the sector shrank at its fastest pace in nearly three years.

The UK services sector purchasing managers' index is due at 8028 GMT and is forecast to edge up to 51.5 from 51.3. This would keep it above the 50 level that separates growth from contraction, though analysts said a weaker number could cause the pound to fall.

"The risks are probably to the downside given the weakness we saw in the manufacturing PMI," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at BTMU.

"The expectations are that the economy will rebound modestly in the third quarter but that doesn't change the picture of growth stagnating. A weak growth outlook and the likelihood of more monetary easing is still a negative for sterling."

Sterling was steady at $1.5509, staying near a one-week low of $1.5490 hit on Thursday, with analysts saying it was likely to be vulnerable to heightened euro zone debt concerns as well as to worries about the UK economy.

The pound tracked a sharp move lower in the euro on Thursday after the European Central Bank took no immediate action against soaring Spanish and Italian borrowing costs as many in the market had been expecting.

The Bank of England left interest rates and its quantitative easing target unchanged on Thursday but expectations are growing that the central bank will opt for further monetary easing in the coming months to aid a flagging economy.

The euro crept up 0.1 percent against the pound to 78.62 pence, though it stayed well below a three-week high of 79.125 pence reached before the ECB meeting when the market was anticipating bold measures to tackle the region's troubles.

Many analysts expect the euro to edge lower against the pound as worries grow about economic problems and sky-high borrowing costs in Spain and Italy. (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)