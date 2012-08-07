* Sterling stays near 1-month low versus euro
* UK manufacturing, industrial output due at 0830 GMT
* Data is expected to be weak, may weigh further on pound
* Euro edges closer to key 80 pence level
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Aug 7 Sterling stayed near a one-month
low against the euro on Tuesday ahead of UK industrial and
manufacturing data that could weigh on the currency if they
increase concerns about a weakening UK economy and the
possibility of more monetary easing.
UK manufacturing output due at 0830 GMT is forecast to be
weak, sliding by 4.1 percent month-on-month while the wider
measure of industrial output drops by 3.4 percent.
"Sterling is pretty much out of favour across the board.
It's looking really vulnerable and these weak figures just keep
on coming," said Richard Driver, analyst at Caxton FX.
"We definitely could see the euro test 80 pence, though the
figures would have to undershoot even these low expectations."
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to 79.54 pence,
close to a high of 79.63 pence hit on Monday, which marked its
strongest level since July 6 and took it close to the
psychologically important 80 pence level.
Sterling's trade-weighted index was at 83.2, matching
Monday's one-month low and weighed down mainly by losses against
the euro.
The euro has recovered broadly in recent days on
expectations the European Central Bank may take action to lower
borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.
Analysts said this has refocused the minds of investors back
onto poor UK economic fundamentals, which had previously taken a
back seat due to the market's focus on euro zone debt problems.
More weak data would increase the likelihood of downgrades
to growth and inflation forecasts in the Bank of England's
quarterly inflation report on Wednesday. This would open the
door to more quantitative easing or a cut in interest rates in
the coming months.
Surveys last week showed growth in Britain's dominant
services sector slowed last month while manufacturing activity
shrank. These suggest a poor start to the third quarter after
the economy contracted more than expected in the first half of
the year.
Investors are increasingly concerned that a recession in the
country may be deepening, making it difficult for the government
to achieve its targets for reducing the deficit.
Against the dollar, the pound was steady at
$1.5609.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)