* Sterling near one-month low vs euro
* Dovish BoE report likely to push sterling lower
LONDON Aug 8 Sterling edged lower on Wednesday
and could come under more pressure if the Bank of England hints
at future additional monetary easing in its quarterly inflation
report, due later in the session.
The BoE is expected to slash its growth and inflation
forecasts for 2012 and beyond, and traders will scrutinise
whether Governor Mervyn King is more dovish in his comments.
That would increase bets for more quantitative easing (QE)
or even an interest rate cut later this year to support the
economy, which is mired in recession. All of which is expected
to keep sterling under pressure in the near term with some
expecting the euro to rise to 80 British pence.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at 79.40 pence, not
far from a one-month high of 79.63 pence hit on Monday. Against
the dollar, the pound was down 0.3 percent at $1.5575.
"The Governor will be questioned about whether and why QE
and low rates are not boosting bank lending. He will promise
more accommodation and the pound will remain under mild downward
pressure. Euro/sterling can move above 80 pence," said Kit
Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale.
The euro has recovered in recent days on expectations
the European Central Bank may take action to lower borrowing
costs for Spain and Italy.
Analysts said this had led investors to shift their focus
back to poor UK economic fundamentals, w hich had previously
taken a back seat as the market concentrated on euro zone debt
problems.
Recent data has confirmed the economy is struggling and
surveys last week showed growth in Britain's dominant services
sector slowed in July while manufacturing activity shrank. That
pointed to a poor start to the third quarter.
Investors are increasingly concerned that the deeper the UK
slides into recession, the more difficult it will be for the
government to achieve targets for reducing its hefty fiscal
deficit. That could see Britain lose its prized triple-A credit
rating, another factor that is likely to weigh on sterling.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Catherine Evans)